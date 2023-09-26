Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (.379 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 57.5% of his 106 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- In 10 games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 24 games this season (22.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 29.2% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.7%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|53
|.272
|AVG
|.241
|.317
|OBP
|.291
|.473
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|20
|34/11
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.12 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (200 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
