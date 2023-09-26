Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves will take the field against the Chicago Cubs and projected starter Justin Steele on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 299 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-leading .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.8 runs per game (909 total).

The Braves have a league-leading .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game to rank fifth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace MLB.

Atlanta has the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 17th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.296).

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 189 home runs.

Chicago ranks 11th in the majors with a .421 team slugging percentage.

The Cubs' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 792 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.14 ERA this year, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a combined 1.282 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 31st of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.63 ERA and 126 strikeouts through 171 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.

Elder is looking to collect his 17th quality start of the year.

Elder has put up 26 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 30 outings this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs' Steele (16-5) will make his 30th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up six earned runs in three innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Steele has made 26 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 29 chances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals W 9-6 Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/24/2023 Nationals L 3-2 Away Allan Winans Jackson Rutledge 9/24/2023 Nationals W 8-5 Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Jameson Taillon 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Marcus Stroman 9/29/2023 Nationals - Home Kyle Wright Jake Irvin 9/30/2023 Nationals - Home Spencer Strider Patrick Corbin 10/1/2023 Nationals - Home - Trevor Williams

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Pirates L 13-7 Home Justin Steele Mitch Keller 9/21/2023 Pirates L 8-6 Home Kyle Hendricks Johan Oviedo 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves - Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves - Away Jameson Taillon Max Fried 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman Charlie Morton 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Freddy Peralta 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Wade Miley 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Corbin Burnes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.