Guardians vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.
The Guardians will look to Lucas Giolito (8-14) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).
Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 71 games, or 52.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has a record of 41-39, a 51.2% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
- Cleveland has scored 642 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Royals
|L 6-2
|Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
|September 21
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
|September 22
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
|September 23
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Cal Quantrill vs John Means
|September 24
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
|September 26
|Reds
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
|September 27
|Reds
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
|September 29
|@ Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs TBA
|September 30
|@ Tigers
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|October 1
|@ Tigers
|-
|Triston McKenzie vs Reese Olson
