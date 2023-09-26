Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Guardians will look to Lucas Giolito (8-14) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 71 games, or 52.1%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 41-39, a 51.2% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

Cleveland has scored 642 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule