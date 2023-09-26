Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) and Cincinnati Reds (80-77) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on September 26.

The Guardians will look to Lucas Giolito (8-14) versus the Reds and Hunter Greene (4-6).

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 71 games, or 52.1%, in which they've been favored.
  • Cleveland has a record of 41-39, a 51.2% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.
  • Cleveland has scored 642 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.95 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 @ Royals L 6-2 Lucas Giolito vs Zack Greinke
September 21 Orioles W 5-2 Hunter Gaddis vs Grayson Rodriguez
September 22 Orioles W 9-8 Shane Bieber vs Dean Kremer
September 23 Orioles L 2-1 Cal Quantrill vs John Means
September 24 Orioles L 5-1 Triston McKenzie vs Kyle Gibson
September 26 Reds - Lucas Giolito vs Hunter Greene
September 27 Reds - Shane Bieber vs Andrew Abbott
September 29 @ Tigers - Shane Bieber vs TBA
September 30 @ Tigers - Cal Quantrill vs Eduardo Rodríguez
October 1 @ Tigers - Triston McKenzie vs Reese Olson

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.