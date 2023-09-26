The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl take the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

The Reds are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guardians vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 37 of the 71 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (52.1%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 41-39 (51.2%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 52.4% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 155 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-86-4).

The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-38 33-45 28-28 46-55 52-49 22-34

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.