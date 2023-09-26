Guardians vs. Reds: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl take the field at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.
The Reds are listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-110). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
Guardians vs. Reds Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.
- The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won 37 of the 71 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (52.1%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 41-39 (51.2%).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 52.4% chance to win.
- Cleveland has played in 155 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-86-4).
- The Guardians have put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season (covering 70% of the time).
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|41-38
|33-45
|28-28
|46-55
|52-49
|22-34
