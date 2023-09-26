The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and TJ Friedl among those expected to step up at the plate.

Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.

Cleveland is slugging .379, the third-lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (642 total).

The Guardians are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in MLB.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.299).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (8-14) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Giolito is looking to record his 15th quality start of the season.

Giolito will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

In four of his 31 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Royals L 6-2 Away Lucas Giolito Zack Greinke 9/21/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds - Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds - Home Shane Bieber Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away Shane Bieber - 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Eduardo Rodríguez 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away Triston McKenzie Reese Olson

