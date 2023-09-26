How to Watch the Guardians vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
The Cleveland Guardians and Cincinnati Reds will play on Tuesday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and TJ Friedl among those expected to step up at the plate.
Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB action.
- Cleveland is slugging .379, the third-lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .249 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (642 total).
- The Guardians are 24th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Guardians strike out seven times per game, the least Ks in MLB.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.95).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.299).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lucas Giolito (8-14) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings pitched, with 195 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Giolito is looking to record his 15th quality start of the season.
- Giolito will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
- In four of his 31 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-8
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Dean Kremer
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|John Means
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|L 5-1
|Home
|Triston McKenzie
|Kyle Gibson
|9/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Hunter Greene
|9/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Andrew Abbott
|9/29/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|-
|9/30/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|10/1/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Triston McKenzie
|Reese Olson
