When the Cleveland Guardians (74-83) go head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (80-77) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, September 26 at 6:10 PM ET, Lucas Giolito will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 195).

The Reds are -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Guardians (-110). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CLE (8-14, 4.70 ERA) vs Hunter Greene - CIN (4-6, 4.24 ERA)

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -110 -110 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 37, or 52.1%, of the 71 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have gone 41-39 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (51.2% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and went 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 109 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (47.7%) in those games.

This year, the Reds have won 52 of 109 games when listed as at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

