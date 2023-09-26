Josh Naylor vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Josh Naylor (.378 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .309 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in 78 of 116 games this year, with multiple hits 41 times.
- Looking at the 116 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (13.8%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 51 games this season (44%), including more than one RBI in 20.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 12 occasions..
- He has scored at least once 41 times this year (35.3%), including 10 games with multiple runs (8.6%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.311
|AVG
|.308
|.355
|OBP
|.351
|.458
|SLG
|.529
|17
|XBH
|29
|7
|HR
|10
|37
|RBI
|58
|35/16
|K/BB
|32/15
|4
|SB
|6
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.78 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (217 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will send Greene (4-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts through 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, the right-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.24 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.