Kole Calhoun -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on September 26 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kole Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kole Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.

Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), with multiple hits eight times (19.5%).

Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Calhoun has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 15 times this season (36.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 19 .195 AVG .250 .264 OBP .316 .351 SLG .389 6 XBH 6 3 HR 2 12 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 17/7 0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings