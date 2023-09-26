Kole Calhoun vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kole Calhoun -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 89 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the mound, on September 26 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Orioles.
Kole Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kole Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is batting .221 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (24 of 41), with multiple hits eight times (19.5%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's went deep in five of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Calhoun has an RBI in 15 of 41 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this season (36.6%), including one multi-run game.
Kole Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|19
|.195
|AVG
|.250
|.264
|OBP
|.316
|.351
|SLG
|.389
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|17/7
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.78).
- The Reds allow the third-most home runs in baseball (217 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds are sending Greene (4-6) to the mound to make his 21st start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.24 ERA and 143 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
