Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on September 26 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .252 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 28 walks.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.2% of his games in 2023, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.7% of his games this year, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 18 games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
43 GP 50
.257 AVG .249
.321 OBP .307
.347 SLG .324
9 XBH 11
2 HR 1
13 RBI 18
39/14 K/BB 33/14
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
  • Royals pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 26th of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • In 28 games this season, the 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
