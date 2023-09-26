Myles Straw vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Myles Straw (hitting .133 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has 17 doubles, three triples, a home run and 40 walks while hitting .227.
- In 78 of 139 games this year (56.1%) Straw has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in 25 games this season (18.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (2.9%).
- In 31.7% of his games this year (44 of 139), he has scored, and in eight of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|72
|.203
|AVG
|.248
|.263
|OBP
|.312
|.261
|SLG
|.306
|10
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|16
|46/17
|K/BB
|50/23
|4
|SB
|14
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.78 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 217 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Greene (4-6) takes the mound for the Reds in his 21st start of the season. He has a 4.24 ERA in 104 2/3 innings pitched, with 143 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.24, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.