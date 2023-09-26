Tuesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (73-83) against the Kansas City Royals (54-102) at Comerica Park should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Reese Olson (5-7) to the mound, while Zack Greinke (1-15) will get the nod for the Royals.

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

How to Watch on TV: BSDET

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Tigers have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 22 (59.5%) of those contests.

Detroit has a record of 3-4 when favored by -165 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 622 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Tigers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).

