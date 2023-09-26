The Detroit Tigers (73-83) and the Kansas City Royals (54-102) will clash in the series opener on Tuesday, September 26 at Comerica Park, with Reese Olson getting the nod for the Tigers and Zack Greinke taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Tigers (-165). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -165 +135 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have won 22 out of the 37 games, or 59.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Tigers have gone 3-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (42.9% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Detroit.

The Tigers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and went 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Royals have won in 46, or 34.3%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 26-60 when favored by +135 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won nine of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

