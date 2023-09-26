Tigers vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 26
The Detroit Tigers (73-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-102) clash on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Comerica Park.
The Tigers will give the nod to Reese Olson (5-7, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-15, 5.10 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Olson - DET (5-7, 4.13 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-15, 5.10 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson
- The Tigers will hand the ball to Olson (5-7) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing two hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, a 3.1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.112 in 20 games this season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Olson will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.
Reese Olson vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 651 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They have 1269 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 156 home runs (26th in the league).
- The Royals have gone 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and three RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke
- The Royals will send Greinke (1-15) out for his 26th start of the season. He is 1-15 with a 5.10 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.10, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 28 games this season. Opponents have a .287 batting average against him.
- Greinke enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Greinke has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season heading into this game.
- In four of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.
Zack Greinke vs. Tigers
- He will take the hill against a Tigers offense that is hitting .234 as a unit (28th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .376 (29th in the league) with 156 total home runs (26th in MLB action).
- In nine innings over two appearances against the Tigers this season, Greinke has a 3 ERA and a 1.222 WHIP while his opponents are batting .235.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.