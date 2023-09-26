The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.194 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while batting .230.

In 58.5% of his games this season (83 of 142), McKinstry has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (13.4%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 5.6% of his games in 2023, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 17.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 4.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 52 games this season (36.6%), including five multi-run games (3.5%).

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .245 AVG .215 .328 OBP .276 .386 SLG .309 19 XBH 14 5 HR 3 21 RBI 11 52/26 K/BB 60/17 8 SB 8

