Gabriel Arias vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Gabriel Arias -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 70 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the mound, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Discover More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .210 with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 49 of 102 games this year (48.0%), with multiple hits on 15 occasions (14.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (10 of 102), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 17.6% of his games this season, Arias has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.
- He has scored in 28 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|48
|.188
|AVG
|.230
|.269
|OBP
|.282
|.273
|SLG
|.429
|7
|XBH
|18
|3
|HR
|7
|12
|RBI
|14
|59/16
|K/BB
|54/12
|3
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
