Wednesday's contest that pits the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) against the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) at Progressive Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET on September 27.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will get the nod for the Reds.

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream:

Guardians vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-5.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 37 out of the 72 games, or 51.4%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has a record of 28-29, a 49.1% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 649 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule