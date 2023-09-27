Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will aim to outdo TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (121).

Cleveland has the third-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.380).

The Guardians have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.249).

Cleveland has the No. 26 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.1 runs per game (649 total runs).

The Guardians rank 24th in baseball with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out the least in MLB, averaging 7 per game.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.99 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.304).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his 21st of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Bieber has 11 quality starts this year.

Bieber will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 9/21/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Home Hunter Gaddis Grayson Rodriguez 9/22/2023 Orioles W 9-8 Home Shane Bieber Dean Kremer 9/23/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Home Cal Quantrill John Means 9/24/2023 Orioles L 5-1 Home Triston McKenzie Kyle Gibson 9/26/2023 Reds L 11-7 Home Lucas Giolito Hunter Greene 9/27/2023 Reds - Home Shane Bieber Andrew Abbott 9/29/2023 Tigers - Away Shane Bieber - 9/30/2023 Tigers - Away Cal Quantrill Eduardo Rodríguez 10/1/2023 Tigers - Away Triston McKenzie Reese Olson

