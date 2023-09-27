When the Cleveland Guardians (74-84) and Cincinnati Reds (81-77) meet at Progressive Field on Wednesday, September 27, Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while the Reds will send Andrew Abbott to the hill. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +105. The total is 8 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guardians vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 72 times and won 37, or 51.4%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 28-29 (winning 49.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians went 2-5 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Reds have been victorious in 53, or 48.2%, of the 110 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 39 of 84 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+260) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+140) Cam Gallagher 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+320) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

