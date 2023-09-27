Player props are listed for Jose Ramirez and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Guardians vs. Reds Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bieber Stats

Shane Bieber (5-6) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bieber will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Sep. 22 5.0 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Royals Jul. 9 6.1 9 4 4 6 0 vs. Braves Jul. 4 4.2 6 4 4 4 5 at Royals Jun. 29 6.0 2 0 0 8 1 vs. Brewers Jun. 23 5.0 5 4 4 8 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 35 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 71 walks and 80 RBI (166 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .279/.354/.476 slash line so far this year.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .381 with a double, two walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 21 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 168 hits with 35 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 68 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen 19 bases.

He has a slash line of .270/.342/.373 so far this season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Sep. 26 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Orioles Sep. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Steer has 153 hits with 35 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs, 68 walks and 84 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashed .269/.356/.457 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Sep. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Friedl Stats

TJ Friedl has put up 133 hits with 21 doubles, eight triples, 18 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.354/.472 on the year.

Friedl enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with a double, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBI.

Friedl Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians Sep. 26 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 24 2-for-2 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 23 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 22 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Sep. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer, TJ Friedl or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.