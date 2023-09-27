Elly De La Cruz leads the Cincinnati Reds (81-77) into a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians (74-84), after his two-homer showing in an 11-7 victory over the Guardians, starting at 6:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Shane Bieber (5-6) to the mound, while Andrew Abbott (8-5) will answer the bell for the Reds.

Guardians vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (5-6, 3.91 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.70 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (5-6) for his 21st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 20 games this season with an ERA of 3.91, a 2.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.254.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 20 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds will send Abbott (8-5) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 107 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.

The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.

Abbott has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Abbott enters the matchup with 13 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

In five of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Andrew Abbott vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 13th in the league with 1339 total hits and 26th in MLB play with 649 runs scored. They have the 28th-ranked slugging percentage (.380) and are last in all of MLB with 121 home runs.

Abbott has a 3.6 ERA and a 1.2 WHIP against the Guardians this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.

