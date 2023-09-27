Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Reds.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .308 with 29 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 67.5% of his games this season (79 of 117), with multiple hits 41 times (35.0%).

He has gone deep in 16 games this season (13.7%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 44.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.

In 41 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 59 .309 AVG .308 .351 OBP .351 .452 SLG .529 17 XBH 29 7 HR 10 38 RBI 58 35/16 K/BB 32/15 4 SB 6

Reds Pitching Rankings