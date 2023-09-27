Myles Straw vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Myles Straw -- hitting .200 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on September 27 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his last appearance against the Reds.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .230 with 18 doubles, three triples, a home run and 41 walks.
- In 56.4% of his 140 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 17.9% of his games this season, Straw has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (2.9%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 44 games this year (31.4%), including eight multi-run games (5.7%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|72
|.210
|AVG
|.248
|.272
|OBP
|.312
|.271
|SLG
|.306
|11
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|16
|46/18
|K/BB
|50/23
|4
|SB
|14
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.79).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 220 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Abbott (8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the lefty went 4 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 3.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.