Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the mound, September 27 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 137 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .444, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 92 of 154 games this season (59.7%), with more than one hit on 36 occasions (23.4%).

He has homered in 15.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.6% of his games this season, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 68 of 154 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 79 .217 AVG .249 .311 OBP .317 .375 SLG .505 25 XBH 39 9 HR 20 33 RBI 58 81/36 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings