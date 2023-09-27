Steven Kwan vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.373) thanks to 47 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 122nd in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has reached base via a hit in 105 games this season (of 153 played), and had multiple hits in 49 of those games.
- Looking at the 153 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in five of them (3.3%), and in 0.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25.5% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 74 of 153 games this season, and more than once 14 times.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|74
|.246
|AVG
|.295
|.328
|OBP
|.357
|.331
|SLG
|.416
|21
|XBH
|26
|2
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|33
|45/37
|K/BB
|27/31
|10
|SB
|9
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.79).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott (8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 3.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.
