Tigers vs. Royals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 27
The Detroit Tigers (74-83) meet the Kansas City Royals (54-103) on Wednesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.
The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-3, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Jonathan Bowlan.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal
- Skubal (7-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 15th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, a 6.71 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .917 in 14 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Skubal has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.
Tarik Skubal vs. Royals
- The Royals have scored 654 runs this season, which ranks 25th in MLB. They are batting .243 for the campaign with 156 home runs, 27th in the league.
- This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Royals in one game, and they have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI over four innings.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan
- Bowlan makes his first start of the season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty is making his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.