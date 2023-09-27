Tyler Freeman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Read More About This Game
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .234.
- Freeman has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), including seven multi-hit games (14.0%).
- He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 12 games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (22.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.266
|AVG
|.208
|.356
|OBP
|.235
|.359
|SLG
|.299
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/8
|K/BB
|18/2
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.79).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (220 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.70 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 107 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 20 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .232 against him.
