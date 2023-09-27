The Cleveland Guardians, including Tyler Freeman (.261 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starting pitcher Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .234.

Freeman has recorded a hit in 26 of 50 games this year (52.0%), including seven multi-hit games (14.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 50 games played this year, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (22.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .266 AVG .208 .356 OBP .235 .359 SLG .299 4 XBH 5 1 HR 1 6 RBI 7 10/8 K/BB 18/2 2 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings