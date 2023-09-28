Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Andy Ibanez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jonathan Bowlan. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez has 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks while batting .257.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 62 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.3%), and in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 29.0% of his games this season (31 of 107), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Bowlan starts for the first time this season for the Royals.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
