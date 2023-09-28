Andy Ibáñez vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
- In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.273
|AVG
|.241
|.321
|OBP
|.291
|.471
|SLG
|.392
|19
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|20
|35/12
|K/BB
|33/11
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
