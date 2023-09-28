The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.389 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is hitting .257 with 22 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 57.9% of his 107 games this season, Ibanez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games in 2023 (10 of 107), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 23.4% of his games this year, Ibanez has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 31 games this year (29.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
54 GP 53
.273 AVG .241
.321 OBP .291
.471 SLG .392
19 XBH 16
7 HR 4
16 RBI 20
35/12 K/BB 33/11
0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
  • The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
