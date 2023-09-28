Carson Kelly vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Carson Kelly (hitting .161 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Royals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Carson Kelly Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carson Kelly? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Royals Player Props
|Tigers vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Tigers vs Royals Prediction
|How to Watch Tigers vs Royals
|Tigers vs Royals Odds
Carson Kelly At The Plate
- Kelly is batting .209 with five doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.
- In 44.4% of his games this season (20 of 45), Kelly has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 45 games played this season, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 17.8% of his games this year, Kelly has notched at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.7%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 10 of 45 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Tigers Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Miguel Cabrera
- Click Here for Kerry Carpenter
- Click Here for Zach McKinstry
- Click Here for Javier Báez
- Click Here for Andy Ibáñez
- Click Here for Matt Vierling
- Click Here for Spencer Torkelson
- Click Here for Akil Baddoo
Carson Kelly Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|.174
|AVG
|.182
|.296
|OBP
|.250
|.217
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|5
|8/4
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.12 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.