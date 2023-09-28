Will Jahmyr Gibbs Score a Touchdown Against the Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
Will Jahmyr Gibbs pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.
Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)
- Gibbs has 139 yards on 31 carries (46.3 ypg) this season.
- Gibbs has added 10 catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game).
- In three games, Gibbs has not scored a rushing touchdown.
Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|7
|42
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|7
|17
|0
|7
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|17
|80
|0
|1
|2
|0
