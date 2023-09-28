Will Jahmyr Gibbs pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Detroit Lions play the Green Bay Packers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Jahmyr Gibbs score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)

Gibbs has 139 yards on 31 carries (46.3 ypg) this season.

Gibbs has added 10 catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game).

In three games, Gibbs has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 7 42 0 2 18 0 Week 2 Seahawks 7 17 0 7 39 0 Week 3 Falcons 17 80 0 1 2 0

