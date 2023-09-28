Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), facing the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are conceding the 10th-fewest passing yards in the league, 199.7 per game.

Goff, who has compiled 819 passing yards (273.0 per game) this year, has connected on 69.9% of his throws, with five TDs and two picks. Additionally, Goff has compiled two yards on the ground (0.7 per game) on 10 carries. Goff also has one rushing touchdown.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Goff and the Lions with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Goff vs. the Packers

Goff vs the Packers (since 2021): 4 GP / 211.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD

4 GP / 211.2 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than one TD in a matchup with Green Bay in 2023.

The 199.7 passing yards per game given up by the Packers defense makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

The Packers' defense ranks 11th in the league by allowing one passing touchdowns per game to opponents (three total passing TDs).

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Jared Goff Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 250.5 (-115)

250.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Goff with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Goff Passing Insights

Goff has gone over his passing yards prop total once this year.

The Lions have passed 52.8% of the time and run 47.2% this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

With 103 attempts for 819 passing yards, Goff is third in league action with 8.0 yards per attempt.

Goff has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this year, with more than one TD pass once.

He has 75.0% of his team's eight offensive touchdowns this season (six).

Goff accounts for 26.9% of his team's red zone plays, with seven of his total 103 passing attempts inside the opponent's red zone.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Goff's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Falcons 9/24/2023 Week 3 22-for-33 / 243 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 5 ATT / 3 YDS / 1 TD vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 28-for-35 / 323 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 9/7/2023 Week 1 22-for-35 / 253 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.