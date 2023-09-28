With the Detroit Lions taking on the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), is Jared Goff a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jared Goff score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70 if he scores a TD)

Goff has 2 rushing yards on 10 carries (0.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Goff has one rushing touchdown in three games.

Jared Goff Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 22 35 253 1 0 5 -1 0 Week 2 Seahawks 28 35 323 3 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 22 33 243 1 1 5 3 1

