When the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers square off in Week 4 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, will Kalif Raymond find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Kalif Raymond score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Raymond has put up seven catches for 121 yards and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 10 occasions, and averages 40.3 yards receiving.

Raymond has had a touchdown catch in one of three games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Kalif Raymond Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 1 1 20 0 Week 2 Seahawks 3 2 46 1 Week 3 Falcons 6 4 55 0

