The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.366 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks while hitting .288.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of them.

In 18 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.9%, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has driven home a run in 38 games this season (33.6%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 38.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (8.8%).

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .335 AVG .243 .380 OBP .314 .479 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 49/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings