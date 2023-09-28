Kerry Carpenter -- with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Royals.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .288 with 17 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 29 walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 74 of 113 games this season, with multiple hits 34 times.

He has hit a home run in 18 games this season (15.9%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has an RBI in 38 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.8%.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .335 AVG .243 .380 OBP .314 .479 SLG .500 15 XBH 24 6 HR 14 27 RBI 36 49/11 K/BB 58/18 3 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings