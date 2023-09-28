The Detroit Lions at the moment have the ninth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: -105

-105 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2200

Lions Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Lions are ninth-best in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+2200), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

The Lions have a 4.3% chance of winning the Super Bowl, based on their moneyline odds.

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Lions game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The Lions have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they split the two games.

Detroit won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Lions are totaling 381.3 yards per game offensively this year (eighth in NFL), and they are giving up 297.3 yards per game (11th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Lions are compiling 24.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 12th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 15th, surrendering 21.0 points per contest.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff has five TD passes and two picks in three games, completing 69.9% for 819 yards (273.0 per game).

On the ground, Goff has scored one touchdown and picked up 2 yards.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown has scored one time, catching 21 balls for 275 yards (91.7 per game).

In two games, Josh Reynolds has nine catches for 146 yards (73.0 per game) and two scores.

In two games, David Montgomery has rushed for 141 yards (70.5 per game) and two scores.

Aidan Hutchinson has been providing a big boost on defense, amassing 10 tackles, 1.0 TFL, two sacks, and three passes defended for the Lions.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs W 21-20 +600 2 September 17 Seahawks L 37-31 +4000 3 September 24 Falcons W 20-6 +5000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +4000 5 October 8 Panthers - +30000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +10000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1600 8 October 30 Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2500 11 November 19 Bears - +40000 12 November 23 Packers - +4000 13 December 3 @ Saints - +4000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +40000 15 December 17 Broncos - +20000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +8000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 18 January 7 Vikings - +8000

Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:13 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.