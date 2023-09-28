The Detroit Lions' (2-1) injury report has eight players listed as they ready for their Thursday, September 28 game against the Green Bay Packers (2-1). The matchup starts at 8:15 PM at Lambeau Field.

The Lions head into the matchup after winning 20-6 over the Atlanta Falcons in their last game on September 24.

Their last time out, the Packers deefated the New Orleans Saints 18-17.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Thigh Questionable Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Jonah Jackson OG Thigh Questionable Taylor Decker OT Ankle Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Kerby Joseph S Hip Questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Knee Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Out De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Out Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Lions vs. Packers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Lions or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lions Season Insights

The Lions are averaging 381.3 yards per game on offense this year (eighth in NFL), and they are surrendering 297.3 yards per game (11th) on the other side of the ball.

Offensively, the Lions rank 12th in the NFL with 24 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (297.3 points allowed per contest).

The Lions are putting up 269.7 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them seventh in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank 19th, allowing 225.3 passing yards per contest.

Detroit ranks 11th in rushing yards this season (111.7 rushing yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 72 rushing yards allowed per game.

With two forced turnovers (22nd in NFL) against five turnovers committed (21st in NFL), the Lions' -3 turnover margin ranks 24th in the NFL.

Lions vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-1.5)

Lions (-1.5) Moneyline: Lions (-125), Packers (+105)

Lions (-125), Packers (+105) Total: 46 points

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.