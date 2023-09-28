The Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field in a clash of NFC North opponents.

How to Watch Lions vs. Packers

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Lions Insights

The Lions average 24 points per game, 3.3 more than the Packers give up per contest (20.7).

The Lions average 45 more yards per game (381.3) than the Packers give up per outing (336.3).

Detroit rushes for 111.7 yards per game, 25.0 fewer than the 136.7 Green Bay allows per contest.

The Lions have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Packers have forced (3).

Lions Away Performance

Detroit picked up fewer passing yards on the road last season (235.4 per game) than it did overall (251.8), but it also conceded fewer away from home (228.5 per game) than overall (245.8).

Lions Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/7/2023 at Kansas City W 21-20 NBC 9/17/2023 Seattle L 37-31 FOX 9/24/2023 Atlanta W 20-6 FOX 9/28/2023 at Green Bay - Amazon Prime Video 10/8/2023 Carolina - FOX 10/15/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 10/22/2023 at Baltimore - FOX

