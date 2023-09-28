Sportsbooks project a close contest between NFC North rivals when the Detroit Lions (2-1) visit the Green Bay Packers (2-1) on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is a 1.5-point underdogs. This contest has a listed total of 44.5 points.

The Lions' betting trends and insights can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Packers. Before the Packers meet the Lions, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights.

Lions vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Detroit Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Lions (-1.5) 44.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Lions (-1.5) 45 -118 +100 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Detroit vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Lions vs. Packers Betting Insights

Against the spread, Detroit went 10-5-0 last year.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, the Lions went 3-2 against the spread last year.

In 17 Detroit games last year, 10 hit the over.

Green Bay's record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs last season, the Packers had an ATS record of 4-2.

In 17 Green Bay games last season, eight of them went over the total.

