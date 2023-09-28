Matt Vierling -- with an on-base percentage of .262 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the mound, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.326) this season, fueled by 119 hits.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 78 games this season (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 29 of those games.

He has gone deep in eight games this season (6.3%), leaving the park in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In 19.7% of his games this season, Vierling has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (32.3%), including 12 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 67 .229 AVG .285 .308 OBP .342 .329 SLG .410 12 XBH 19 4 HR 5 19 RBI 20 44/22 K/BB 66/19 4 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings