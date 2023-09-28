Miguel Cabrera vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .250.
- In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (23.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.4%).
- He has scored a run in 18 of 94 games so far this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|50
|.252
|AVG
|.249
|.319
|OBP
|.307
|.340
|SLG
|.324
|9
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|18
|39/15
|K/BB
|33/14
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.12).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
- Bowlan will start for the Royals, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.