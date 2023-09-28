Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Kansas City Royals, with Jonathan Bowlan on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan

Jonathan Bowlan TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has 17 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks while hitting .250.

In 59 of 94 games this year (62.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

In three games this year, he has homered (3.2%, and 0.9% of his trips to the dish).

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (23.4%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.4%).

He has scored a run in 18 of 94 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 50 .252 AVG .249 .319 OBP .307 .340 SLG .324 9 XBH 11 2 HR 1 13 RBI 18 39/15 K/BB 33/14 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings