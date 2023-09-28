The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson (.333 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.444) and total hits (137) this season.

In 59.7% of his 154 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.

In 24 games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.6%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Torkelson has had at least one RBI in 39.6% of his games this year (61 of 154), with more than one RBI 21 times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 44.2% of his games this year (68 of 154), he has scored, and in 14 of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 75 GP 79 .217 AVG .249 .311 OBP .317 .375 SLG .505 25 XBH 39 9 HR 20 33 RBI 58 81/36 K/BB 86/29 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings