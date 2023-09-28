Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers will see Jonathan Bowlan starting for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Tigers as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals -105 moneyline odds. A 7.5-run over/under is listed for the matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

The Tigers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won 60.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (23-15).

Detroit has a record of 23-15 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (60.5% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

In the 157 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Detroit, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-77-5).

The Tigers have a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-43 41-40 30-32 44-50 59-60 15-22

