How to Watch the Tigers vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 28
Jake Rogers and the Detroit Tigers will try to outdo Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.
Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (158).
- Detroit is slugging .377, the second-lowest average in baseball.
- The Tigers' .234 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
- Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (628 total).
- The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Tigers strike out 9.2 times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Detroit's pitching staff ranks 19th in the majors.
- Detroit's 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 10-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.254).
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tarik Skubal makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.95 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 76 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Friday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Skubal is seeking his third quality start in a row.
- Skubal will aim to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight start. He's averaging 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in six of his 14 appearances this season.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/21/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Away
|Tarik Skubal
|Luis Medina
|9/22/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-2
|Away
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Ken Waldichuk
|9/23/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-1
|Away
|Miguel Diaz
|Joe Boyle
|9/24/2023
|Athletics
|W 2-0
|Away
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|JP Sears
|9/26/2023
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Zack Greinke
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tarik Skubal
|Jonathan Bowlan
|9/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Sawyer Gipson-Long
|Cole Ragans
|9/29/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Joey Wentz
|Cal Quantrill
|9/30/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Triston McKenzie
|10/1/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|Lucas Giolito
