The Detroit Tigers (74-83) and the Kansas City Royals (54-103) will square off on Thursday, September 28 at Comerica Park, with Tarik Skubal getting the ball for the Tigers and Jonathan Bowlan taking the mound for the Royals. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Tigers as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals -105 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set in the matchup.

Tigers vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers Moneyline Royals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Tigers vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Tigers have been favored 38 times and won 23, or 60.5%, of those games.

The Tigers have a 23-15 record (winning 60.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Detroit has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have a 5-2 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Detroit and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 46 times (34.1%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 45-86 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+120) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+190) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

