The Detroit Tigers (74-83) and Kansas City Royals (54-103) meet on Thursday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

The Tigers will give the nod to Tarik Skubal (7-3) versus the Royals and Jonathan Bowlan.

Tigers vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Skubal - DET (7-3, 2.95 ERA) vs Bowlan - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tarik Skubal

Skubal (7-3) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 14 games this season with a 2.95 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .201.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Skubal has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Tarik Skubal vs. Royals

The Royals have scored 654 runs this season, which ranks 26th in MLB. They have 1277 hits, 23rd in baseball, with 156 home runs (27th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the Royals to go 8-for-18 with three doubles, two triples and seven RBI in four innings this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jonathan Bowlan

Bowlan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Royals.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut at 26 years old.

