The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Thursday at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Jonathan Bowlan
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .230 with 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks.
  • McKinstry enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .263.
  • McKinstry has gotten a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (13.3%).
  • In 5.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • McKinstry has had at least one RBI in 18.2% of his games this season (26 of 143), with more than one RBI six times (4.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 3.5%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Tigers Players vs the Royals

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 71
.246 AVG .215
.327 OBP .276
.384 SLG .309
19 XBH 14
5 HR 3
22 RBI 11
52/26 K/BB 60/17
8 SB 8

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.12).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (202 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Bowlan will make his first start of the season for the Royals.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.