Zach McKinstry vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Zach McKinstry -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on September 28 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Read More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 43 walks while hitting .230.
- McKinstry will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last outings.
- McKinstry has gotten a hit in 84 of 143 games this season (58.7%), including 19 multi-hit games (13.3%).
- In eight games this season, he has homered (5.6%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has an RBI in 26 of 143 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 52 times this season (36.4%), including five games with multiple runs (3.5%).
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|71
|.246
|AVG
|.215
|.327
|OBP
|.276
|.384
|SLG
|.309
|19
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|11
|52/26
|K/BB
|60/17
|8
|SB
|8
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.12).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Ragans (7-4) takes the mound for the Royals in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.41 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 28 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.41 ERA and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .204 to opposing batters.
