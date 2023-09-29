Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Auglaize County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Auglaize County, Ohio this week, we've got what you need.
Auglaize County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Kenton High School at Wapakoneta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Wapakoneta, OH
- Conference: Western Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
New Bremen at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
