Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brown County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Brown County, Ohio is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brown County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Manchester High School at Fayetteville-Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fayetteville, OH
- Conference: Southern Hills Athletic League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.